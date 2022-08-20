South Dakota Investment Council Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,539 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $285.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

