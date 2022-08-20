Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA) Shares Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 1.95% of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHA. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $7,256,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $6,730,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,023,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 467,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,996,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aesther Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance

AEHA opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

About Aesther Healthcare Acquisition

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesther Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.