Karpus Management Inc. Takes Position in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCO)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 369,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 3.39% of Financial Strategies Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,851,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FXCO opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

About Financial Strategies Acquisition

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector.

