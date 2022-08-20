Karpus Management Inc. Buys Shares of 414,500 TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 414,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of TLGY Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,494,000.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TLGY opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

TLGY Acquisition Company Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

