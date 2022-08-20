South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

ESS opened at $290.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.62 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Essex Property Trust

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.41.

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.