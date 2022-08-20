South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.
ESS opened at $290.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.62 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.43.
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
