Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 49,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 96,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS EEMV opened at $55.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36.

