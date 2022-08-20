Karpus Management Inc. Sells 241 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $58.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $87.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.60.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

