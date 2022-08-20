Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,568,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Welltower by 2,540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Welltower by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Welltower by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WELL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $79.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.95. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Welltower’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.