Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,568,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Welltower by 2,540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Welltower by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Welltower by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on WELL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Welltower’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
