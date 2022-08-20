Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,757 shares of company stock worth $8,049,121. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.14.

NYSE DLR opened at $130.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.