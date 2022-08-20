Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 311,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,021,000 after purchasing an additional 472,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,185,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,433,000 after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $215,030,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

