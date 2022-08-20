Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $194,000 in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CEF opened at $16.17 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.