Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

NYSE:CI opened at $292.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.03 and its 200 day moving average is $255.42. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $293.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.