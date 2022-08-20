Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,083 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,467.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $289,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,647,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,825,005.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,467.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,770 shares of company stock worth $1,890,215. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dropbox Trading Down 2.5 %

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The firm had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.