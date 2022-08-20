ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 29,939 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,939 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of STAG Industrial worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in STAG Industrial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 65,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 114.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

