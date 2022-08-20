U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $52,720,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

USB stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

