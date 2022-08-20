Profund Advisors LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRA. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $30.30 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.