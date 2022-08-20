ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,624 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Welltower by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $79.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.76. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $76.56 and a one year high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

