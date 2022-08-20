General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,985 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $20,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after acquiring an additional 513,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $698,826,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,682,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average is $81.01. The company has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

