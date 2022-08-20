Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,384 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $489,639,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10,363.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,979,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,941,000 after purchasing an additional 828,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,738,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,872,000 after purchasing an additional 807,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $43.53 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

