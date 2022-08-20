ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 29,762 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,762 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of UGI worth $18,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in UGI by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in UGI by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

NYSE UGI opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

