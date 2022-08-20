Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Price Down 7.3% After Insider Selling

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $27.04 and last traded at $27.05. 13,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,700,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Specifically, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,416,028.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,416,028.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,699,750. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Clarus Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,195,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,879,000 after acquiring an additional 162,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,369 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Clarus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,533,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 38,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Clarus by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 684,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 66,071 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.