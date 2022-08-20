AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Stake Boosted by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,205 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $14.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.2935 dividend. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

