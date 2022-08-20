ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,827 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $239,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 70.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 56.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 81.2% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $127.48 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.13 and its 200 day moving average is $112.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

