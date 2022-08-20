ProShare Advisors LLC Has $17.52 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,117 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $17,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CI opened at $292.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.42. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $293.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

