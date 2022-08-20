Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.09 and a beta of 0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 22.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 46,636 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 73.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 95.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

