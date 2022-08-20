Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.
Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 0.7 %
Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.09 and a beta of 0.20.
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
