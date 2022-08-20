HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HireQuest Trading Down 4.6 %

HireQuest stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. HireQuest has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $197.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at HireQuest

In other news, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 3,000 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,454,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,043,045.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Jackson acquired 4,600 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $62,974.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,591,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,473,569.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 3,000 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,454,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,043,045.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,947 shares of company stock worth $185,595. 61.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HireQuest Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HireQuest by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HireQuest during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HireQuest during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in HireQuest during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HireQuest during the first quarter worth about $232,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

