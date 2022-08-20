OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OSW opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $866.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 2.12.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $127.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.57 million.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $93,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,161,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,358.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $93,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,161,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,358.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,059 shares of company stock worth $271,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

