South Dakota Investment Council Acquires New Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AIRC opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.02. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.