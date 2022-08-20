Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Position Reduced by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.18% of Veritex worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on VBTX shares. Raymond James cut shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at Veritex

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry Earley purchased 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at $243,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

