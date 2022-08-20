South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.11% of NorthWestern worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 108.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 166.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NWE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,793.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $65.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.39.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 77.30%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

