South Dakota Investment Council Sells 23,900 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.12% of Select Medical worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE:SEM opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

