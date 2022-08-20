South Dakota Investment Council Invests $3.83 Million in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,344,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,019,000 after buying an additional 2,676,419 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,181,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,765,000 after buying an additional 1,458,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after buying an additional 906,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CUBE opened at $50.11 on Friday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 160.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

