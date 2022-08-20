South Dakota Investment Council Has $4.07 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.09% of Timken worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 422,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,333 shares of company stock worth $1,828,622. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Timken Stock Performance

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

NYSE TKR opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

