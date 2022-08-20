South Dakota Investment Council Increases Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.55% of Caleres worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 9.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

CAL opened at $30.12 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.50. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.94%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,429.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $159,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,849,341.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,962 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,055 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

