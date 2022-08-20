Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,900 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.12% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.27 and a beta of 1.33. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.