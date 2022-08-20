South Dakota Investment Council Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.10.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $255.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

