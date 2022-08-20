South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,149 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.45% of TimkenSteel worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth $218,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $744.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.76. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57.

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.