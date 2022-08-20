South Dakota Investment Council Purchases New Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 93,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 64,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 82.2% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 95.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 156,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 76,445 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 302,200.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.87.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

