South Dakota Investment Council Sells 13,500 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.05% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,148,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,659,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,326,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,733,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,293,000 after acquiring an additional 201,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE KNX opened at $55.47 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

