South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.05% of Lear worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 23.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 83.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Lear by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 14.2% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 436.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $924,582.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $924,582.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,770 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA stock opened at $145.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $118.38 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Lear to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lear to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.60.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

