South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,600 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $489.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $437.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $531.03.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

