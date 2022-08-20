South Dakota Investment Council Sells 9,300 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 439.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSL stock opened at $312.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.12. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.04 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.73%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

