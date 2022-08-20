South Dakota Investment Council Sells 115,052 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,052 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.06% of American Campus Communities worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

