KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Holdings Reduced by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.20% of KAR Auction Services worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 67,034 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 6,578,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,753,000 after purchasing an additional 292,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

KAR Auction Services Trading Down 6.3 %

About KAR Auction Services

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.33. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.