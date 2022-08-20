Stephen A. Vintz Sells 2,812 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,812 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $118,750.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $41.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TENB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,302,000 after buying an additional 163,682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tenable by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,195,000 after buying an additional 111,941 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Tenable by 47,669.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,286,000 after buying an additional 2,621,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

