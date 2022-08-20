TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra upped their price objective on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.36.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $646.00 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $579.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $609.60.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,443,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

