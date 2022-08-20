Cato (NYSE:CATO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Cato alerts:

Cato Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.03 million, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. Cato has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $19.89.

Institutional Trading of Cato

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cato in the first quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cato during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cato in the first quarter worth about $128,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cato by 52.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cato during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Cato Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.