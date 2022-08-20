TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $51,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 24,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $211.36 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.23.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.32.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

