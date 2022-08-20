Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,643 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $52,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,540,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,276 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,513 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $658,614,000 after acquiring an additional 662,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,260,146 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $377,961,000 after acquiring an additional 618,660 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

