TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of J. M. Smucker worth $52,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $139.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on SJM. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

